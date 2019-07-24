Karan Johar To Remake Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu Film Dear Comrade In Hindi!

Southern cinephiles are buzzing with excitement over the much awaited release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Now Bollywood fans have something to look forward to as director-producer Karan Johar just announced that he will be remaking the film in Hindi. KJo watched the movie with its lead actor Vijay today, and immediately took to his social media to confirm the film's Bollywood remake.

Posting a picture with Vijay on his Instagram, KJo wrote, "Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran."

He went on to write. "Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!" (sic)

Dear Comrade is going to be the second film starring Vijay Devarakonda which will be remade in Hindi; the first one being Arjun Reddy which was remade as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film released in June and it has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year till now. However, it has been embroiled in its fair share of controversies. Kabir Singh was seen to be misogynistic and promoting a violent and sexist take on love.