Shah Rukh Khan To Rani Mukerji: Here Are Photos Of Celebs Who Graced Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash

For the first time in two years, the Bachchan family hosted a Diwali party this year. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looked stunning as hosts as the high profile guests took part at the event in 'Jalsa', Mumbai.

The big names of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Shahid Kapur, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Sriram Nene and others were seen in the pictures shared online. Among the invited stars, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were seen in a traditional avatar. The grandchildren of the Bachchans, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli were also seen having a fun time at the party.

Some of the stars including Bipasha and Karan shared inside photos on their social media and gave us a glimpse into Bachchan family's Diwali bash. In one of the photos, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Bipasha and Karan were seen posing for a photo while in another, Rani Mukerji was seen in a selfie with Karan Johar and Gauri Khan. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a photo, in which Shweta Bachchan Nanda posed with Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

Jaya Bachchan, who was as elegant as ever, was seen clad in a white saree. Aishwarya and Shweta were seen twinning in red sarees. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were spotted matching off in white Kurta-Pajama.

For the past two years, Amitabh and his family did not host the annual party. His daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father died in 2017, and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law died in 2018, due to which parties were not hosted during those years.

After rumours surfaced about Amitabh's ill health, it was speculated that Amitabh wouldn't host the party this year as well. However, the 77-year-old star is back on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' already, and seems to be in good health.