English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karan Johar’s Twins Yash & Roohi Turn 2 Today; See Varun Dhawan's Adorable Snaps With Them

    By
    |

    It's Karan Johar's darling twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar's second birthday today, and a kiddie party was hosted to celebrate the special day. Varun Dhawan was one of the first celebs to arrive at the party and he got some adorable snaps clicked with the cutie pies at the party. Neha Dhupia sent in her wishes through social media as she could not attend the party. Check out some inside pictures from the party.

    Varun Dhawan At Yash & Roohi's Birthday Party

    Karan Johar's adorable twins Yash and Roohi turned 2 today and a kiddie party was hosted for the occasion. Varun Dhawan was one of the first celebs to arrive at the party. This adorable photograph of him playing with Yash as the sun goes down is making us all go ‘aww'!

    The Twins Wear Matching Outfits

    Varun Dhawan sported a casual look at KJo's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party. He wore a white tee with a black zip up jacket and red sweatpants. Yash wore a navy blue jersey and his twin sis Roohi matched the outfit in red. Varun's pictures with Yash and Roohi are too cute for words.

    Neha Dhupia Sends Her Love And Wishes To Yash & Roohi

    Neha Dhupia could not attend the kiddie party with her newborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi, but she sent her birthday wishes to the twins through social media with this adorable throwback picture. The caption read, "#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash ... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud ... "bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy".... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy... but I promise I'll create havoc with you very very soon... @mehrdhupiabedi." (sic)

    Happy Birthday Yash & Roohi!

    We wish the twins a very happy birthday!

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Attends Manikarnika Special Screening; Kriti Sanon Looks Absolutely Chic At Airport

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue