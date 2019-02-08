Karan Johar’s Twins Yash & Roohi Turn 2 Today; See Varun Dhawan's Adorable Snaps With Them
It's Karan Johar's darling twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar's second birthday today, and a kiddie party was hosted to celebrate the special day. Varun Dhawan was one of the first celebs to arrive at the party and he got some adorable snaps clicked with the cutie pies at the party. Neha Dhupia sent in her wishes through social media as she could not attend the party. Check out some inside pictures from the party.
Varun Dhawan At Yash & Roohi's Birthday Party
Karan Johar's adorable twins Yash and Roohi turned 2 today and a kiddie party was hosted for the occasion. Varun Dhawan was one of the first celebs to arrive at the party. This adorable photograph of him playing with Yash as the sun goes down is making us all go ‘aww'!
The Twins Wear Matching Outfits
Varun Dhawan sported a casual look at KJo's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party. He wore a white tee with a black zip up jacket and red sweatpants. Yash wore a navy blue jersey and his twin sis Roohi matched the outfit in red. Varun's pictures with Yash and Roohi are too cute for words.
Neha Dhupia Sends Her Love And Wishes To Yash & Roohi
Neha Dhupia could not attend the kiddie party with her newborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi, but she sent her birthday wishes to the twins through social media with this adorable throwback picture. The caption read, "#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash ... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud ... "bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy".... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy... but I promise I'll create havoc with you very very soon... @mehrdhupiabedi." (sic)
Happy Birthday Yash & Roohi!
We wish the twins a very happy birthday!
