    Karan Johar Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Singapore With His Mom Hiroo Johar!

    By
    |
    Karan Johar to unviels his Wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore | FilmiBeat

    Karan Johar has added yet another achievement to his credit. The filmmaker recently unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Karan already has his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London.

    The director was accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar at the event. The statue shows KJo wearing a black ensemble paired up with a printed jacket. Karan and his mother posed besides his wax statue and clicked many pictures.

    Have a look at them here-

    kawa4

    Sharing these pictures, an elated Karan Johar wrote, "WAXED!!! At @mtssingapore #madametussauds! What fun with my mom @hiroojohar and my family!!!!! @anushkaskhanna @priyankaskhanna #masi #payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!"

    Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Karan Johar said that the statue is a very special gift for his twins Roohi and Yash and his mom Hiroo Johar. Reportedly, getting a wax statue was also his childhood dream.

    "I feel like a childhood dream has been realised today as my statue will be a part of this prestigious museum. I am absolutely excited and honoured," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

    On the work front, Karan Johar is all set to don his directorial hat after a long gap for his period film 'Takht' which has a stellar cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

    Read more about: karan johar
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
