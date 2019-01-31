Karan Johar, Vidya Balan And Others Pour In Congratulations To Ekta Kapoor For The Birth Of Her Baby

Ekta Kapoor Is Ecstatic Over Being A New Mother

Ekta announced the birth of her baby boy with this touching message on her social media. She wrote, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

Karan Johar Sent In His Love To His Soul Mate

"To my soul connect mate in so many different ways! I love you and and am so so happy for you !! Yash and Roohi send love to Their aunt and their new best friend Ravie!!!!", and added three heart emojis at the end.

Vidya Balan Sends Love And Hugs To Ekta

"Wow!!! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor ??!! Godbless & be with Ravie & you always ??!! Loads of love & hugs ♥️?!!" (sic)

Sophie Choudry Can't Wait To Meet Baby Ravie

"This is the most beautiful news ever!! Congrats @ektaravikapoor ... god bless!!! Can't wait to meet baby Ravie❤❤"(sic)

Dia Mirza Sends Her Love To The Baby Boy

"God bless you little one!!! Soooooo much love coming your way" (sic)

Rhea Kapoor Congratulates Ekta

"Whaaaaaat ❤️❤️❤️???? congratulations ??♀️??♀️??♀️ so much love!!!!" (sic)