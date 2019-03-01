'Ranbir Kabhi Bhi Haath Se Jaa Sakta Hai'; Did KJo Warned Alia Bhatt With This Cheeky Comment?

Karan Johar Hints At Ranbir-Alia Being A Couple

The video has KJo saying, "We have to say that Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi... and I wasn't talking about Akash and Shloka..."

Did KJo Hinted At Alia To Marry Ranbir Before He Changes His Mind?

"I was talking about Ranbir and Alia because clearly wedding season is on and we are just getting inspirational because you never know when Ranbir... woh kabhi bhi haath se ja sakta hai," he further quips leaving Ranbir-Alia embarrassed.

When Alia Opened Up About Marrying Ranbir

Recently, the actress opened up about marrying Ranbir to a leading daily and said, "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it."

'It Should Just Be Left On Its Own'- Alia On Her Relationship With Ranbir

In yet another interview, Alia said, "It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part - and a very important part - of my life. It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

Alia's First Conversation With Ranbir

Recalling their first-ever conversation at Koffee with Karan, Alia had earlier said, "I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar just released and you said, 'Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him'.

And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, 'Yeah, that's very nice, Alia'."