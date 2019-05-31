Karan Johar NERVOUS About Directing Takht; Reacts To Comparisons With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making larger-than-life films and magnum opus. Now, Karan Johar is all set to take that route by directing his first period drama 'Takht' which has a promising ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Naturally, comparisons are between to happen between this film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brand of cinema.
Does that bother Karan Johar? Well, while speaking with DNA, the filmmaker reacted to this questions and also admitted that while he is excited for Takht, he is also nervous about how it will all take shape.
KJo Admits Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Already Set A Benchmark When It Comes To Period Films
The director-producer told the leading lady, "I have been asked that and other such questions. While I am a huge fan of SLB, as someone who loves his work, I understand that he has set the benchmark already."
Takht Will Have Its Own Energy & Charm
He further added, "However, I am hoping that what I do with Takht will be completely individualistic. Takht will have its own energy and charm."
Karan Johar On Returning To Direction After Three Years
"It is challenging but also exhilarating. I've never made a period film and I want to do my interpretation of that world and syntax."
The Filmmaker Is Nervous But Excited
He revealed, "I know period dramas have been attempted and achieved in Indian cinema. There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited."
I Feel Intimidated: Karan Johar On Directing Takht
"I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed'. I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated. It is daunting and huge."
Takht Is On Track
Post the debacle of Kalank, rumours were rife that the filmmaker has put Takht on the back-burner. But, KJo recently squashed all the speculations when he shared a little sneak-peek from Takht preparation on his Instagram story. Buzz is that the period film will go on the floors by the end of this year.
Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, KJo said, "It's like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it's more extreme, there is more betrayal. It's has the tropes of court politics. It's so rich in texture. I'm really petrified. It's not the scale. It's also the relationship dynamics."
He had also opened up about the film's cast and said, "It's an unusual mix of talent. They are actors who have walked the parallel path, we have the superstar dynamic with Kareena (Kapoor), there's Anil Kapoor who I have never directed before - but each actor fits the part to the tee. It's not that I have gone to them because I have access. It's a strange dichotomy. Each one has never played a part like this and yet each one fit it perfectly."
