Karan Johar NERVOUS About Directing Takht; Reacts To Comparisons With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films!

KJo Admits Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Already Set A Benchmark When It Comes To Period Films

The director-producer told the leading lady, "I have been asked that and other such questions. While I am a huge fan of SLB, as someone who loves his work, I understand that he has set the benchmark already."

Takht Will Have Its Own Energy & Charm

He further added, "However, I am hoping that what I do with Takht will be completely individualistic. Takht will have its own energy and charm."

Karan Johar On Returning To Direction After Three Years

"It is challenging but also exhilarating. I've never made a period film and I want to do my interpretation of that world and syntax."

The Filmmaker Is Nervous But Excited

He revealed, "I know period dramas have been attempted and achieved in Indian cinema. There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited."

I Feel Intimidated: Karan Johar On Directing Takht

"I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed'. I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated. It is daunting and huge."

Takht Is On Track

Post the debacle of Kalank, rumours were rife that the filmmaker has put Takht on the back-burner. But, KJo recently squashed all the speculations when he shared a little sneak-peek from Takht preparation on his Instagram story. Buzz is that the period film will go on the floors by the end of this year.