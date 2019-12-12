Kareena Kapoor Asks Mum-In-Law Sharmila Tagore The Difference Between Daughter & Daughter-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with the second season of 'What Women Want', her radio show which was hugely appreciated by fans. Her first guest this season was her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

The conversation between them was warm and insightful, but the question, and the response to which, is winning hearts all around, is when Sharmila explained what she thinks the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law is.

When Kareena posed the question to Sharmila, she said, "Well, a daughter is someone you've grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You're meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don't quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable."

Sharmila continued by reminiscing her marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She recounted that when she got married, she loved her rice and fish as a Bengali, but her husband hated it. "They were all roti-phulka eating people," she said.

She used that as an example to explain the kind of new environment a daughter-in-law may enter, which is why she thinks it is the boy's family's responsibility to make the girl feel comfortable, and not interfere in the relationship.

Recently, Sharmila turned 75 and the entire family celebrated the occasion in Ranthambore, including her kids Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, her grandkids Taimur and Inaaya, her son-in-law Kunal Khemu, and Kareena.

