Kareena Kapoor: I Don't Aspire To Be Someone, I Am The Star Of My Own Life!

I Don't Aspire To Be Someone, I Am The Star Of My Own Life

"As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I was never aspiring to be someone. I was always working and will keep working towards being the better version of me."

Being Secure With Yourself Is The Key To Success

The actor says very early in her life, she realised that it was important to be secure to be a good artiste. "Otherwise, you won't be able to do justice to your character. And to be secure, one needs to focus on their work and career graph rather than constantly look at what others are doing."

Good News Is Going To Be An Amazing Film!

Kareena, who was last seen playing a commitment-phobic bride-to-be in "Veere Di Wedding", will next be seen in "Good News", in September this year. The film will see her opposite Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after a gap of four years. "'Good News' is going to be an amazing film. The film is entertaining and has a global thought to it. Initially, even I was not sure how it will turn out, but now when I am shooting the film, I can't wait for the audience to see it," she says.

I Don't Measure My Life By What Other People Think

Though she believes in living life on her own terms, Kareena says she is not irresponsible. "I am a responsible child. I have always been like that. But I don't measure my life by what other people think. Sometimes you make a mistake and sometimes it goes right. One needs to learn and keep moving ahead," she says.

Kareena Kapoor On Fashion Trends

The 38-year-old actor, who recently walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 finale, says comfort has always come before style for her. "I don't think as a celebrity one should always be conscious about their fashion choices. Fashion is something really personal for me. I don't think one should dress up in a runway look if they are uncomfortable. The best way is to be minimal and classic," she says.