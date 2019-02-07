When Kareena Kapoor Goes To Work: 'I Am Constantly Worried About What Taimur Would Be Doing At Home'

I Constantly Think What Taimur Might Be Doing At Home

"I think the most important thing for a working mother is to believe in herself. Even when I leave in the morning, I am constantly worried about what Taimur would be doing at home. There is that looming guilt that is sometimes on your head," said Kareena Kapoor to MissMalini.

A Child Understands A Working Mother, Says Kareena Kapoor

"I think your child will grow up realising, respecting and understanding a woman so much more that when she goes out to work and comes back home, she is still happy. Even though she could be tired, but she is still happy because she is doing what she loves the most."

I Don't Let My Personal Life Get Affected Due To Professional Duties

Kareena Kapoor revealed that she maintains a healthy personal and professional balance and will never let her work affect her family time. She stated that no matter what happens in life, its always family first!

On The Work Front

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Good News and is paired alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie is co-produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 2019. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.