Kareena Kapoor: I'll Never Hide Taimur's Face When The Media Is Around, It Will Scar Him!

We Never Hide Taimur's Face When The Media Is Around!

When asked how does she look at the massive popularity of Taimur, Kareena told PTI, "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven't shied away, we never hid Taimur's face. In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that."

Hiding Taimur's Face Will Scar Him More

The 38-year-old actor said both Saif and her don't want to to cover Taimur's face when they are out as it will "probably scar him more."

The Media Should Be More Responsible Around Taimur

"He would think 'what is happening?' I don't want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that's what parents want their children to do. I can't keep him away." Kareena said just a "little bit more responsibility" should be there because he is a child.

The Constant Attention On Taimur Isn't Good!

"That would be nice from the media. I have never stopped them. But the constant attention, scrutiny (isn't good). Hopefully he's going to be a cool kid like his parents, be more interested in music and sports. That's what we want," she said on the sidelines of an event where she was announced as the ambassador for 'Swasth Immunised India' - a nationwide vaccination and immunisation campaign.

I Have Become A Lot More Responsible After Becoming A Mother

Kareena said she has become a lot more responsible after becoming a mother and feels her life now revolves around Taimur. "It's important for mothers to have the knowledge of vaccination, they have to get the child immunised. It's important for mothers to have more knowledge because for a newborn infant, they are taking that responsibility.

"That's why my life is in Taimur's hands because everything's about him. I hope people understand that and take it in a positive way," she added.