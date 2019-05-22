English
    Kareena Kapoor Is A Paranoid Mother; Taimur Isn't Allowed To Eat At Birthday Parties!

    We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite a hands-on mother to her son Taimur. The little munchkin is a darling with the paparazzi and he too doesn't fail to wave back at them and flaunt his cute smile. The actress has always expressed that she wants her little one to have a normal childhood and thus, the paparazzi following him everywhere does tend to leave her concerned a bit.

    Recently in an interview, Kareena revealed that she's quite a paranoid mother and even made revelations about Taimur's diet. Read on to know all about it.

    Kareena Doesn't Allow Taimur To Eat At Birthday Parties

    The actress revealed that she is a super paranoid mother and makes sure that Taimur doesn't eat outside food when he goes for birthday parties.

    The Actress Calls Herself A 'Hyper-paranoid' Mom

    Kareena said, "I am hyper-paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he's not allowed to eat outside. But I know that's also wrong, he can."

    The Only Thing Taimur Eats At Parties

    While it's a no-no when it comes to outside food for Taimur, Saif revealed, "he eats chip though."

    This Is What Taimur's Diet Looks Like!

    "Khichdi, idli dosa, like healthy kind of home cooked food. I sit on his plan also. Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits are available, what vegetables he should be eating in the month so ya...he quite enjoys it. Today he actually had Saag for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat so now he's got used to it so he actually ate the food," revealed Kareena.

    Taimur Is A Naughty Kid

    Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Bebo revealed, "Now he is going through that phase where he says, ‘Mama, don't laugh', ‘Mama don't cough', everything we are doing and he says ‘Mama, don't do that'. I think it's because we are always like ‘Taimur, don't do that' so he is now picking it and telling us."

    On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next in Akshay Kumar's Good News, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's Takht.

