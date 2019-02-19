English
    Kareena Kapoor Is ANNOYED With This One Habit Of Saif Ali Khan!

    Kareena Kapoor irritates from Saif Ali Khan's this habit irritating her; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one happily married couple and despite how much they love each other, there's always something that would annoy them on the basis of their habits. During a recent talk show, Kareena Kapoor opened up about the thing she hates the most about Saif Ali Khan's habits and it'll have you rolling down the aisle.

    Saif Ali Khan Needs A Foot Massage All The Time, Every Time!

    Kareena Kapoor opened up by saying that she's annoyed with Saif Ali Khan's foot massage obsession and he wants it all the time and every time no matter where he is. She stated that he wants a foot massage even while in the aircraft.

    He Will Be The First One To Lie Down For A Foot Massage, Says Kareena Kapoor

    "That he (Saif Ali Khan) needs to have a foot massage anywhere in the world. Be it in aircraft, airport lounge, he will be the first one to lie down on that thing and go arre haan, pair daba do," she said during the chat show.

    We Wonder What Saif Ali Khan Has To Say...

    Now that Kareena Kapoor opened up about Saif Ali Khan's annoying habits, we wonder what his side of the story might be like. We're sure that he too might be annoyed of Kareena Kapoor's particular habit(s) and we're all eager to know that.

    On The Work Front

    Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Good News along with Akshay Kumar and she'll also be seen in the Karan Johar production Takht. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is shooting for Hunter, where he'll be seen playing the role of a Naga Sadhu.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
