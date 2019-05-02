MOTHER-SHAMING! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ATTACKED & TROLLED For SHOCKING Reasons

Here's What Happened With Kareena

It all happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan came out from the booth polls and before getting inside her car, the lady was seen posing for the media, for a few seconds. At the same time, Taimur was caught crying (apparently, he got panicked owing to the immense crowd around him) and guess what? Kareena gets trolled mercilessly for the same!

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Kareena's Viral Video

@lubnach123: "These parents are not understanding that their son is not happy,for there own show sha they bring there child into public so often. That's really sad." [sic]

@raj_kaur_h: "Is her son more important or posing for the camera who cares you just voted so what." [sic]

And They Went On And On...

@pooja.lokhande17: "Sometimes her behavior is so disgusting.. Her child is crying. And she is posing.. Sambhalna hota nai toh saath q latey Ho.." [sic]

@n_rani: "Stupid cow, her sons crying and shes more concerned about taking photos. too much money less brain and heart." [sic]

Thankfully, Some Made Sense...

@lianyustiana: "People who comments here were so mindless..so what if taimur cried..he just loves his mommy so much and din't want his mommy far away..like one of you didn't cry when your mom far away..what a hipocrite people. Please do something useful than comment on someone parenting." [sic]

@iamr.ia: "Ok ppl blaming her for clicking a pic....know that children r always crying ...ofc it is the mother's responsibility but u shdnt give into everything." [sic]

On The Other Side, Aishwarya Gets Trolled For Holding Aaradhya's Hand

As horrible as it sounds but it's not the first time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has faced mother-shaming after stepping out with Aaradhya. Every now and then, netizens slam Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand all the time and some also went ahead to compare the little one with Taimur.

Pic Courtesy - Manav Manglani

Here's How Trolls Targeted Mrs Bachchan

@devramz: "Hope her daughter don't get shoulder pain by this position always." [sic]

@Nawal783: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her 8th year ffs." [sic]

@Sonameetra: "Aaradhya is so thin ,it's will be better if she focus on her quality food.& I don't like the way she dresses her.child in her age looks so cute.but her mother made her to look like malnourished@aishwaryaraibachhan_arb." [sic]

Some Defended Aishwarya Rai

@simrankaur3348: "What is your problem...she is her daughter....mother will hold her hands whenever she wants to....wht is she doing bad to u guys...normal mothers dont hold their childrens hands in crowded places...so narrow thinking...stupid n illogical thinking." [sic]

@Simrankaur3348: "Why cant you people live your lives rather than poking un others life." [sic]

@Kumarnaseem: "She is a protective mother and knows how to take care of her daughter. I have a 8 year old granddaughter and I never leave her hand in public as there are lot of sick people in this world."