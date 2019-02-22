English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Hit The Gym; Parineeti Chopra Spotted At A Popular Club

    Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora hit the gym together on Friday afternoon. They both were snapped after their gym session. Parineeti Chopra was clicked at a popular club in Mumbai where she headed for a lunch this afternoon. Ranveer Singh was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday morning. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also seen at the airport on Friday and was snapped giving a hi-five to a fan. Check out these celebs' pictures!

    Kareena Kapoor Hits The Gym With Amrita Arora

    Fitness freaks Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora hit the gym together on Friday afternoon. They were snapped post their work out session, and posed for the cameras from a distance. Kareena was wearing a white graphic hoodie with black tights, and a pair of black sneakers and snazzy sunglasses. Amrita Arora looked cool in a red t-shirt, black tights, a pink zip up jacket and a pair of yellow sneakers for her Friday gym look. She was carrying a pair of boxing gloves, and we wonder what she was up to!

    Parineeti Chopra Goes Out For Lunch

    Parineeti Chopra headed to a popular club in Mumbai for lunch on Friday afternoon, and was snapped afterwards. She looked absolutely lovely in a white midi sundress and silver shoes, accessorizing with a cool pair of sunglasses. Parineeti's upcoming film with Akshay Kumar, Kesari's trailer is out, and it has received a positive response not just from fans, but also from celebs in the Hindi film industry.

    Ranveer Singh Snapped At The Airport

    Ranveer Singh was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday morning. He looked cool in a yellow Adidas hoodie, electric blue sweatpants, and a red hat. Ranveer has been reveling in the success of his latest film, Gully Boy, and is also prepping for his next film, '83, which is a biopic on the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

    Nawaz Gives Hi Five To A Fan At The Airport

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui too was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Friday morning. He sported a black sweatshirt, and grey trousers with a black scarf wrapped around his neck. He was snapped giving a hi-five to a fan. After starring in the biopic Thackeray, Nawaz will next be seen in the film Photograph, which is directed by Ritesh Batra, and also has Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

