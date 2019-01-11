Kareena Kapoor Khan & Little Taimur's 'Love Is Paris' Has Cuteness Written All Over It!

Kareena- Taimur Enjoy The Paris Chill

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur are seen enjoying the winter chill in Paris. We must say, the little one is a ball of cuteness in that blue jacket and his grumpy expression is making us go 'aww' all the way.

We Just Love Taimur!

Earlier, the toddler made for the cutest snowkid when he was spotted chilling with his father Saif Ali Khan during their Gstaad vacations.

Swiss Diaries

The Khans celebrated the New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland where they indulged in some snow play and skiing in the Swiss Alps with their pictures breaking the internet.

Travelling With Taimur Feels Like This!

"Despite having the idea of trying different things, we've ended up (and my wife is quite annoyed about this) going to the same places and doing the same things every year-London in summer, Gstaad in winter, with some parts of India, like Rajasthan and Pataudi, in between.

We would have liked to go to more places in Italy and France-and we will. But you know, there is also something comforting about going to the same places, because the people know you and the hotel feels like home.

With Taimur, we also end up travelling with a bit of an entourage. We never travelled light, but after Taimur, we travel even heavier."