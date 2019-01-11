Kareena Kapoor Khan & Little Taimur's 'Love Is Paris' Has Cuteness Written All Over It!
Taimur Ali Khan's cute pictures are all that's needed when you are suffering from a drab day! The little munchkin quickly manages to bring a smile on our face with his adorable poses. Right from the day he was born, he has been ruling the social media and how! Well, here's one more glimpse from his cuteness spree and this time, it's from the 'City Of Love'- Paris.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania recently shared a picture from Kareena- Taimur's Parisian diaries and boy, it's all things cute. Have a look at the picture right away.
Kareena- Taimur Enjoy The Paris Chill
In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur are seen enjoying the winter chill in Paris. We must say, the little one is a ball of cuteness in that blue jacket and his grumpy expression is making us go 'aww' all the way.
We Just Love Taimur!
Earlier, the toddler made for the cutest snowkid when he was spotted chilling with his father Saif Ali Khan during their Gstaad vacations.
Swiss Diaries
The Khans celebrated the New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland where they indulged in some snow play and skiing in the Swiss Alps with their pictures breaking the internet.
Travelling With Taimur Feels Like This!
"Despite having the idea of trying different things, we've ended up (and my wife is quite annoyed about this) going to the same places and doing the same things every year-London in summer, Gstaad in winter, with some parts of India, like Rajasthan and Pataudi, in between.
We would have liked to go to more places in Italy and France-and we will. But you know, there is also something comforting about going to the same places, because the people know you and the hotel feels like home.
With Taimur, we also end up travelling with a bit of an entourage. We never travelled light, but after Taimur, we travel even heavier."
On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good News and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht.
