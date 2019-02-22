Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Swasth Immunized India Campaign; Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Snapped

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The Brand Ambassador Of Swasth Immunized India Campaign

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Swasth Immunized India campaign in Mumbai on Thursday. She looked power packed in a black blazer and black trousers teamed with nude stilettos. Kareena was announced as the brand ambassador of the nationwide vaccination and immunization campaign. Talking about the importance of immunization, she said, "It is important for mothers to have knowledge of vaccination, they have to get the child immunized. It is important for mothers to have more knowledge because for a newborn infant, they are taking that responsibility."

Natasha Poonawalla Also Attended The Campaign

Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla was also part of the Swath Immunized India campaign on Thursday, and joined in for the panel discussion. She posed for pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan and an organizer of the campaign.

Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi Snapped At The Radio Mirchi Office

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, was snapped at the Radio Mirchi station in Mumbai today. Discovered by chance by Zoya, Siddhant went on to deliver an incredible performance in the film and has already made quite a name for himself, with the audiences and critics praising his performance.

Ranveer Singh Was His Off Screen MC Sher

Siddhant played the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy. While talking to Pinkvilla, he shared his experience of working with Ranveer Singh in the movie and said, "Off-screen, it was a role reversal. Ranveer Singh was my MC Sher, off screen. I am a new guy so I was like, 'Baba, is this fine.' He was so warm and guiding me throughout. Ranveer is an amazing actor which everybody knows but he is such an amazing human being too, bohut khoosurat insaan hai. I am in love with him and he used to keep mentoring me, guiding me. He made me so comfortable."