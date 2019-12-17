Kareena Kapoor Khan Compares Akshay Kumar To Amitabh Bachchan, Says He Is A Bona Fide Superstar

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always spoken warmly of Akshay Kumar. It is evident that she holds him very dear, and respects him a lot. Recently, Bebo even went as far as to compare Akshay Kumar with the legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena got talking about the long friendship she has held with Akshay. "I have known him since I was nine, it's a 30-year relationship no. Whenever his film releases my mother rushes to the theatre," she said.

Kareena also revealed that Akshay was the first to find out that she was in love with Saif. "Akshay's a Virgo like me-all heart. He was the first one to find out I was in love with Saif and didn't even tell his wife. When Twinkle found out, she called him and blasted him," she said.

Praising him highly, she concluded, "He's going through one of the best phases, professionally. I compare him to Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a bona fide superstar. Whatever he touches, turns to gold."

Akshay and Kareena are set to share screen space after 10 years in the upcoming film Good Newwz. The two were last seen together in Kambakkht Ishq. Good Newwz is a comedy drama about two couples finding themselves in an unusual situation after their sperms get mixed up when they go for IVF pregnancy.

Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Raj Mehta, and is set to hit theatres on December 27, 2019. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

