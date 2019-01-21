Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics!

Today (January 21, 2019), we all woke up to news that local Congress leaders from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh want Bollywood's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for their party. Kareena Kapoor Khan has now quashed the reports claiming that she will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections for Congress from Bhopal.

The 38-year-old actor said making movies are and will always be her priority and she has no plans to join politics. "There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies," Kareena said in a statement.

According to the reports, in a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, corporate Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the actor would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP from the Bhopal seat.

The reports also claimed that Chauhan was seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Kamal Nath to convince him to give Kareena a party ticket.

Kareena is the wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile Bhopal state. Pataudi had also contested elections from Bhopal in 1991 but had lost.

On the work front, Kareena has two films in her kitty i.e., Takht and Good News. While in Takht, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, in Good News, she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Good News, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release on July 19. However, today, Akshay tweeted the new release date and wrote, "Good News due on 6th September, 2019." The film will be directed by Raj Mehta.

Inputs - PTI