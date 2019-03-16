English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fab Gym Look; Malaika Arora Travels In Style

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for looking like a diva even in her work out clothes. On Saturday afternoon, Kareena was snapped looking totally fab as she headed to the gym. Malaika Arora proved to all that she is a fashion icon by looking very stylish at the airport. Taimur Ali Khan was flaunting his new hairdo when he was snapped. Kiara Advani waved for the cameras when she was snapped at a dance studio. Fatima Sana Shaikh went out for lunch donning a summery outfit. See pictures of all these celebs!

    Kareena Kapoor Makes Even Gym Looks Fabulous

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva for a reason; she can make even drab gym outfits look totally fabulous. On Saturday afternoon, Kareena was snapped as she headed for a work out session. She was sporting a white t-shirt with black gym tights and a pair of white sneakers. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

    Malaika Arora's Stylish Airport Look

    Malaika Arora is known to be a fashion icon in B-Town. She was snapped looking totally stylish at the airport on Saturday afternoon. Malaika wore a simple yet chic outfit in a black tank top with black denims. She layered this with a grey blazer. Her hair was tossed up in a low bun and she sported a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

    Taimur Flaunts His Spiky Hairdo

    The adorable baby of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped flaunting his new hairdo when he was snapped by the paparazzi today. Taimur was full of swag in his new spiked hair, sporting a formal look in a light blue shirt and denims with white sneakers.

    Kiara Advani Snapped At A Dance Studio

    Kiara Advani was at a dance studio on Saturday afternoon when she was spotted by the paparazzi. Kiara waved for the cameras when she was snapped, looking cool in a pink crop top with black tights and a hoodie tied around her waist. Kiara Advanii will next be seen on the big screen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh Heads Out For Lunch

    Fatima Sana Shaikh headed out for lunch on Saturday afternoon and she was snapped by the paps. Fatima looked very pretty in a summery outfit, sporting a blue and white printed top with high rise black shorts. On the work front for Fatima, she will be seen in Anurag Basu's next which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and her Dangal co-star, Sanya Malhotra.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 20:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
