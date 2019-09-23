Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets ANNOYED With This Habit Of Hubby Saif Ali Khan; Read More!

Kareena's Candid Confession

The actress said on 'The Love Laugh Live' show, "I think both of us, we are very social, but we don't like to go to film parties."

This Is Why Saif Doesn't Attend Special Screenings Of Films

"He doesn't want to go and watch any trial shows because he is like I can't lie, so obviously he won't go... Not too many friends in the film-film circle, even though it's quite strange because both of us are inherently film-film, revealed Bebo.

An Evening In Saif-Kareena's Life

Kareena said on the show, "An average evening is always like he is reading, lots of candles are lit. Our dinner's always early, we like to eat in early so like by 7:30 or 8. In fact 3 times a week, he will be like, let's cook, let's have a bottle of wine and chat and that's our kind of catchup with Taimur running around. We are playing with him and sitting."

This Habit Of Saif's Annoys Bebo The Most

Speaking about it, the 'Angrezi Medium' actress confessed, "His first instant reaction to anything is 'No'. I'm like 'Saif, what to do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?'. His reaction is, 'No'. 'Can I like reupholster the sofa'. 'No'. And then suddenly three hours later he messages me an say 'Yeah, I think you should reupholster the sofa.' So I'm like 'when I'm telling you why do you always say no'. I think that's just like a thing. He has to say no first and then he kinda comes around."