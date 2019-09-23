English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets ANNOYED With This Habit Of Hubby Saif Ali Khan; Read More!

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for almost seven years now, but the gorgeous couple never fails to drop some major relationship goals. Deeply love with each other, 'Saifeena' as the fans lovingly call them, are a parents to Taimur who is already a social media star.

    Recently on a chat show, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress spoke at length about her hubby Saif and also revealed his most annoying habit. Scroll down to read more.

    Kareena's Candid Confession

    The actress said on 'The Love Laugh Live' show, "I think both of us, we are very social, but we don't like to go to film parties."

    This Is Why Saif Doesn't Attend Special Screenings Of Films

    "He doesn't want to go and watch any trial shows because he is like I can't lie, so obviously he won't go... Not too many friends in the film-film circle, even though it's quite strange because both of us are inherently film-film, revealed Bebo.

    An Evening In Saif-Kareena's Life

    Kareena said on the show, "An average evening is always like he is reading, lots of candles are lit. Our dinner's always early, we like to eat in early so like by 7:30 or 8. In fact 3 times a week, he will be like let's cook, let's have a bottle of wine and chat and that's our kind of catchup with Taimur running around. We are playing with him and sitting."

    This Habit Of Saif Annoys Bebo The Most

    Speaking about it, the 'Angrezi Medium' actress confessed, "His first instant reaction to anything is 'No'. I'm like 'Saif, what to do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?'. His reaction is, 'No'. 'Can I like reupholster the sofa'. 'No'. And then suddenly three hours later he messages me an say 'Yeah, I think you should reupholster the sofa.' So I'm like 'when I'm telling you why do you always say no'. I think that's just like a thing. He has to say no first and then he kinda comes around."

    On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz', Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
