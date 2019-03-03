Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Casual At The Airport; Sara Ali Khan Flashes A Beautiful Smile To The Paps

Kareena Looks Glam Even In A Casual Avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a known glam diva but she surprised us by going casual at the airport on Sunday. Kareena was wearing a checkered blue shirt casually tucked into her denims, and sporting a pair of white sneakers for her travel. But not even a look as casual as that can rid Kareena of her diva air. On the work front, she will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good News, also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Septmber 6th, 2019.

Sara's Gorgeous Smile Will Floor You

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most down to earth, chill celebrities in Bollywood. Her gorgeous smile for the paps when she was snapped at the airport said it all. Sara looked beautiful in an Indian ethnic look, wearing a white churidar set with yellow jootis and a no make up look. After Kedarnath and Simmba, which marked her entry into Bollywood, reports have it that Sara will be seen next in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan Looks Cool At The Airport

Kartik Aaryan has been reveling in the opening success of his latest movie Luka Chuppi, and the confidence could be seen on him when he was snapped at the airport on Sunday evening. Kartik looked cool in a grey sweatshirt teamed with denims, and white sneakers. He accessorized with a red and black backpack and a maroon beanie. Kartik is currently filming for the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Sunny's Fab Casual Airport Look

Sunny Leone sported a casual look to the airport on Sunday afternoon but still looked fabulous. Sunny was wearing a pretty yellow top and high waist denims with cropped top. She carried a black handbag with her and wore a pair of nude pumps.