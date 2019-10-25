Kareena Kapoor Khan Had To Audition For Her Role In Lal Singh Chaddha!

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to star in the remake of Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. The remake is titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha', with Aamir playing Tom Hanks' role, and Kareena, Robin Wright's character. Apparently, Kareena gave her first audition ever for this role, breaking her 'diva' stereotype.

In a chat with Rajeev Masand, Kareena opened up about Aamir wanting her to read some lines from the movie, to make sure that she was right for the role. Although she was hesitant at first, Saif convinced her saying that even Al Pacino would audition for it!

"Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.' So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let's read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that," she said.

Kareena continued, "But you know what, I think the times are changing and if I don't evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me...And Saif was the one who told me 'What's wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.'"

Lal Singh Chadha is being directed by Advait Chandan, and it is scheduled for release is 2020.

