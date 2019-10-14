Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Be The 'Happiest Girl' In The World If Alia Bhatt Becomes Her Sister-in-law

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Comment Leaves Alia Bhatt Blushing

During a session at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Movie Mela, when Alia was asked by host Karan Johar if she ever imagined there would be a day that Kareena might be her sister-in-law, Bebo pulled Alia's leg by saying, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world."

Alia Tries To Dodge Karan Johar's Question

A blushing Alia smartly dodged the question and said, "Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it."

Karan Johar Too Joined In The Fun

The director went on to add, "Whenever it has to happen, both Kareena and I will be exceptionally happy and we'd be standing there with a thaali."

He even said that if ever Ranbir and Alia get married, he hopes the two handle their careers like Kareena has.

Alia Bhatt Is A Huge Kareena Kapoor Fan

The 'Gully Boy' actress has always expressed her admiration for Bebo and recently even said in an interview, "Earlier there was a thing that if an actress gets married then her career slows down a bit. But Kareena totally broke that for all of us. She strikes such a beautiful balance between her work and personal life. And, she's always happy and so lovely to people. From her makeup artiste to her hairstylist, everyone always speaks highly of her. It's a delight to work with her."