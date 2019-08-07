English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Already Planned Her Son Taimur's Career & It's Not What You Think!

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur is a hit with the paparazzi. He isn't yet three, but the little one already enjoys an immense fan following. You would be surprised to know that just like every Indian parent, the Bollywood actress already has a career planned for her son.

    Well folks, if you think Bebo is keen that her kid follows his celebrity parents' footsteps, then this piece of news might come across as a shocker.

    Kareena Wants Taimur To Become A Cricketer

    On a recent episode of 'Dance India Dance 7', Bebo revealed that she wants Taimur to be cricketer, just like his grandfather, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

    Will This Inspire Little Tim To Take Up This Sport?

    During a conversation with Kapil Dev on the show, the 'Good News' actress revealed her dreams for Taimur's future. Later, she took home a bat signed by the former skipper to convince Tim to take up cricket.

    Remember This Viral Picture?

    Recently, during the ICC World Cup 2019, a photo of Taimur dressed in a blue Indian cricket jersey and celebrating India's victory against Pakistan, broke the internet. The cute click had the little Tim smiling and saluting while looking into the camera.

    Speaking About Kareena's Upcoming Projects...

    The actress will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Bebo will also be reuniting with her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan for 'Lal Singh Chadha'. She will also be seen in a pivotal role in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'. Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
