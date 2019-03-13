Kareena Kapoor Khan HITS BACK A Troll For Shaming Saif Ali Khan Over Allowing Her To Wear A Bikini

Kareena Shuts Him Up With Sass

Kareena replied, "Who is Saif but to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what?"

She Further Added..

"I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me...and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason I am wearing it. I am taking a dip."

Kareena On Being Termed As ‘Arrogant’

Reacting to this comment, Kareena said, "When am I rude and when am I arrogant? Of course, there is a myth about actors, especially stars, and I have a feeling that stars who come from a filmy family, people feel that they are arrogant.

I just feel that people who don't know you shouldn't comment. I think jealous people comment or the people who aspire to become like you. So, I think I should forgive them."

Meanwhile, Kareena Is Busy With Her Upcoming Projects

Kareena was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and she will be next seen in Karan Johar's Good News! The film also casts Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Kareena Is Unstoppable!

Kareena is absolutely unstoppable, when it comes to coming on board for a project. Apart from Good News, she will also be seen in Takht, the film, which also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.