    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Christmas Bash For B-Town Celebs; Ranbir, Alia And Others Attend The Bash!

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas bash last night at her residence in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora and Ayan Mukerji were seen attending the bash.

      Karan Johar and Amrita Arora took to their social media to share the party pictures. In one of the pictures posted by Amrita Arora, Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her girl squad which had Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check out the photo below:

      kareena

      Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were seen sporting casual attire in the photo posted by Yogen Shah. Take a look at the picture below:

      ranbir alia

      Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their classy appearance. Sara was seen sporting a gorgeous white dress, while Ibrahim was wearing a stylish jean and shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a beautiful animal printed jumpsuit. Malaika Arora looked red hot in a classic suit. Amrita Arora attended the bash along with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

      Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share the pictures from the party. She created a Christmas album on her Instagram along with Ibrahim. She wrote, "Red nose reindeer. White snowflake. Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It's Christmas Eve for heavens sake (sic)". Look at the picture below:

      sara ali khan

      Also Read:

      Salman Khan Brings Sunil Grover And Kapil Sharma Together At Sohail Khan’s Birthday Bash

      Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash Pictures: Karan Johar And Yash, Karisma Kapoor And Samiera Arrive

      Rani Mukerji’s Daughter Adira Turns 4; Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, AbRam Attend Birthday Bash

      Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur & Others Attend Aayush-Arpita's Wedding Anniversary Bash

      Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Welcome Christmas Together!

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue