Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Christmas Bash For B-Town Celebs; Ranbir, Alia And Others Attend The Bash!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Christmas party attended by Sara Ali Khan, Alia Batt, Ranbir & others

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas bash last night at her residence in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora and Ayan Mukerji were seen attending the bash.

Karan Johar and Amrita Arora took to their social media to share the party pictures. In one of the pictures posted by Amrita Arora, Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her girl squad which had Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check out the photo below:

Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were seen sporting casual attire in the photo posted by Yogen Shah. Take a look at the picture below:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their classy appearance. Sara was seen sporting a gorgeous white dress, while Ibrahim was wearing a stylish jean and shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a beautiful animal printed jumpsuit. Malaika Arora looked red hot in a classic suit. Amrita Arora attended the bash along with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share the pictures from the party. She created a Christmas album on her Instagram along with Ibrahim. She wrote, "Red nose reindeer. White snowflake. Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It's Christmas Eve for heavens sake (sic)". Look at the picture below:

