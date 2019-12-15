Kareena Kapoor Khan: I Want People To Be Honest And Tell Me If They Don’t Like My Film

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently stated that she wants people to be honest, and tell her the truth if they don't like her film.

In her recent interaction with PTI, she said, "I don't think so. They don't take it well. If you want the truth, they don't take it well. I'd like someone to tell me if they didn't like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I'd expect the honest truth."

Kareena says she prefers people who will tell her honest opinions about her films. She has also revealed that it's impossible to be honest about someone's work in the cinema industry as they don't take it well. She believes it is important for stars to have people around who will tell them the truth. The 'Jab We Met' star confesses that she has been relevant over all these years because she has never surrounded herself with 'yes men'.

"It's important for actors and stars to have people around them to show them the reality. I'm very practical when it comes to that. I've never liked having yes men around me. Probably early on when you're young, you get excited and do that but now I'm way too practical," she told PTI.

Kareena feels the actors today are politically correct with 'everyone praising everyone.' She agreed that she would have stayed more protective about her opinions and views if she were to debut today.

"I think so. May be I was very bold, the kind of person I was for then. Today, it's the digital age, everyone has an opinion. Everyone is talking about what films they should do, what clothes are being worn. I'm happy my voice is not heard and then it was. I enjoyed that time and now I'm enjoying this time of watching everyone and hearing everyone, which is great," Kareena added.

Kareena is awaiting the release of her next film 'Good Newwz', which will hit theatres on December 27. Apart from Kareena, 'Good Newwz' has Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh playing the leads.

