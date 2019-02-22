English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Looking Forward To Kangana Ranaut's Biopic!

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for her unapologetic and amusing replies, recently praised Kangana Ranaut in an interview with a leading daily. Kareena had always been a fan of Kangana and her work and is always upfront to praise her.

    In a recent interview with the publication Kareena said " I have heard that Kangana's biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic."

    She further added, "I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman."

    When asked if she has watched Manikarnika yet she said, "I haven't, but I am gonna watch it soon. Saif has congratulated her for the film."

    Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi marks Kangana's third 100 Cr film after Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Krrish 3. Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga.

    On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Karan Johar's Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's much-ambitious project, Takht. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
