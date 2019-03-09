English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Turn Heads At Akash-Shloka's Wedding!

    The first lavish wedding of 2019 is happening today! Akash Ambani is all set to get hitched to his fiancee Shloka Mehta tonight. Amidst the wedding festivities, many bigwigs from the film industry have started gracing the red carpet. Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and others have already arrived to bless the couple.

    Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajinikanth have also made their presence felt and here are their pictures from the star-studded night.

    Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor

    Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished powder-blue lehenga which she paired with a diamond choker necklace. Karisma too painted a pretty picture in a sari.

    A Candid Look

    Kareena looks on as her sister Karisma adjusts her sari. This candid moment is indeed cute!

    Sidharth Malhotra

    We must say the handsome hunk looked every bit drool-worthy in this traditional attire.

    Rajinikanth & Soundarya Rajinikanth

    Thalaiva Rajinikanth too arrived with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi. The trio posed for a quick photo-op.

    Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan

    The 'Chak De India' actress and her hubby Zaheer Khan look adorable together in this picture.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 20:08 [IST]
