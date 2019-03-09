Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Turn Heads At Akash-Shloka's Wedding!

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor

Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished powder-blue lehenga which she paired with a diamond choker necklace. Karisma too painted a pretty picture in a sari.

A Candid Look

Kareena looks on as her sister Karisma adjusts her sari. This candid moment is indeed cute!

Sidharth Malhotra

We must say the handsome hunk looked every bit drool-worthy in this traditional attire.

Rajinikanth & Soundarya Rajinikanth

Thalaiva Rajinikanth too arrived with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi. The trio posed for a quick photo-op.

Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan

The 'Chak De India' actress and her hubby Zaheer Khan look adorable together in this picture.