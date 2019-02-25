Kareena Kapoor Khan MOCKS At Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Over Dating Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena On Witnessing Real Life Drama

While speaking about the same, Kareena said that she would love to see Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt locked up in a room together to witness some drama.

Ahem! Ahem! Ranbir Kapoor, are you listening?

Kareena & Priyanka React To Arjun-Malaika’s Relationship

It's quite out in the open that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating each other. When PeeCee was asked if she knows whom Varun is dating, she denied but said she knows about Arjun & Malaika.

When Karan asked Kareena if she will be the bridesmaid of Malaika, she refused to give any detail and diverted the topic by asking Priyanka Chopra to give some Hollywood gossip.

Priyanka Found ‘Sanju’ Overrated

When rapid fire round led to a tie between Priyanka & Kareena, Karan asked a tie-breaker question to choose a winner. Karan asked Priyanka which film of 2018, she found ‘overrated' and she chose Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.

Kareena On The Viral Doll Inspired From Taimur

Speaking of the same, Kareena said, "I'm sorry to say but that looks like ‘Chucky - The Doll' and doesn't look like Taimur Ali Khan, at all! It has some strange blue eyes, some scruffy hair and bandh gala does not make him my son."

Kareena on Taimur Being Friendly With Media

"He waves back because he understands that everybody calls him -Taimur, Taimur. He is a friendly child. But of course, we are very scared about it. I can't stop him from going out. I can't stop him from going to playschool. I can request the paps to not take his picture."

Priyanka Chopra On Nick Jonas’ Family

"They are like four brother and four wives and their children. It's culturally different, but they are so embracing for me it's culturally different when I go with his family and do Thanksgiving.

Initially, it was for fun but now it's important. Things like that I am also learning. Two people just want to be together and I adorn his family. I love his Nick Jonas) mum.

PeeCee On Her Past Equation With Bebo

"I think we didn't really know each other. By the time we started spending time with each other and getting to know each other, we really get along. Till we didn't know well, we had this weird energy," said PeeCee.