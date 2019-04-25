Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Her Mom's Reaction When Saif Told Her They Wanted To Live In Together!

How The Acting Bug Bit Her!

"When I came back home from boarding school, Karisma had just started acting. I was in awe of her - I remember her in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai', being so passionate.

She held herself with such pride through everything; watching her made me want to act too. So when my time came, she taught me to wade through this industry as a woman."

Kareena Talks About Her Low Phase

"It started out great - I did amazing films. But then for a year I didn't work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse - there are so many eyes on you."

It Was Saif Who Stood By Her Side

"Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me."

Kareena Reveals How She Deeply Fell In Love With Saif

"I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond."

Saif Helped Her To Balance Things

"He's 10 years older than me and has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif - he helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different - he's more private and not ‘Bollywoodised', but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me."

Kareena's Mom Reacted Like This When Saif Told Her He Wanted To Live-in With Bebo

"We'd been dating for awhile, when he said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

Motherhood Is The Greatest Thing To Kareena

"A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me - I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."

On Striking A Balance Between Her Personal Life & Work

"I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups amd downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles have deterred me.

In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger - there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman,"