Kareena Kapoor Khan Not On Social Media? Sonam Kapoor Has A Funny Reaction!

Sonam Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag

When asked if Kareena is not present on social media, the actress revealed that she knew "for a fact" that Kareena is on Twitter, though under a pseudonym.

Sonam Also Spoke About Being Body-shamed

Revealing how she was constantly body-shamed, the 'Zoya Factor' actress said, "People would say, bahut patli hai, bahot moti ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, lumbi ho gayi hai, shaadi kaun karega" (she is too thin, too fat, too dark, too tall, who will marry her) and that it was not the right thing to do.

She also said that haters were actually lovers, before signing off.

Coming Back To Bebo

Earlier in an interview when Kareena was asked why she isn't on social media, the actress had a savage reply, "Despite not being active or even present on social media, I am still all over it. I don't need to put out anything more about my life. On the other hand, some people are active on social media, yet no one is interested in them."

Bebo Makes A Valid Point

"I'm probably more on Instagram than anyone else. My pictures are everywhere. Then I don't need to constantly be on it, na?

My sister (Karisma Kapoor) posts my pictures; my friends put my pictures... My fan clubs have kept me alive. So I don't have to actively be out there. I guess, Saif and I aren't cut out for being on social media. Though we're social," the actress said in yet another interview.