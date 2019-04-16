Kareena Kapoor Khan Not On Social Media? Sonam Kapoor Has A Funny Reaction!
These days, it's become quite essential for celebrities to be present on social media to stay relevant and connect with their fans. However there are some who have still managed to stay away from social media and yet enjoy an immense fan-following. One of them is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Recently when Sonam Kapoor appeared on Arbaaz Khan's latest chat show 'Pinch', the actress was asked about her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan's absence on social media. This is what she had to say.
Sonam Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag
When asked if Kareena is not present on social media, the actress revealed that she knew "for a fact" that Kareena is on Twitter, though under a pseudonym.
Sonam Also Spoke About Being Body-shamed
Revealing how she was constantly body-shamed, the 'Zoya Factor' actress said, "People would say, bahut patli hai, bahot moti ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, lumbi ho gayi hai, shaadi kaun karega" (she is too thin, too fat, too dark, too tall, who will marry her) and that it was not the right thing to do.
She also said that haters were actually lovers, before signing off.
Coming Back To Bebo
Earlier in an interview when Kareena was asked why she isn't on social media, the actress had a savage reply, "Despite not being active or even present on social media, I am still all over it. I don't need to put out anything more about my life. On the other hand, some people are active on social media, yet no one is interested in them."
Bebo Makes A Valid Point
"I'm probably more on Instagram than anyone else. My pictures are everywhere. Then I don't need to constantly be on it, na?
My sister (Karisma Kapoor) posts my pictures; my friends put my pictures... My fan clubs have kept me alive. So I don't have to actively be out there. I guess, Saif and I aren't cut out for being on social media. Though we're social," the actress said in yet another interview.
ALSO READ: Saand Ki Aankh First Look: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Hit The Bull's Eye As 'Shooter Daadis'