Kareena Kapoor Khan On Being Compared To Younger Generation: 'I Am Not A Part Of This Race'

After debuting in 2000 with JP Dutta's 'Refugee', Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way in Bollywood. In her career spanning two decades, the actress is glad that she managed to still relevant with her choice of films. However, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star believes that the flip side to it is that she is constantly compared to the younger generation of actors.

Speaking to PTI, the actress said, "Every time I want to do one small film, these big films come around and I get tempted to those. But still these (big films) like a Veere Di Wedding had something which was relevant to the millennial generation. That's a definite, conscious kind of thing. To do big films with a heart and in a millennial, contemporary kind of way."

Kareena further said that she is constantly trying to find fresh content and that's one of the reasons behind her two-decade-long career in the film industry.

"That's why after twenty years, one can still work, still be compared to the younger generation. I wonder why do they do that because I'm not a part of this generation, or this race. But people always compare me with someone and I'm like 'but why?' That's wrong. I have spent two decades in the industry, I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space, and I am content in whatever that's happening," further added Kareena.

Talking about her upcoming film, 'Good Newwz', the actress said, "We always speak of the bro-code, men having divorce, affairs, orgasms but we don't talk about women. I wanted to be a part of Veere... because of that. It's the same with Good Newwz. We have never addressed a topic about a couple wanting to have a child, but maybe they can't have it so they opt for IVF-today that's an option-and turning it on its head by making it funny. It's a topic of today and done in a funny way, like one of those Adam Sandler kind of movies."

Further explaing how the film isn't a typical comedy film where men have all the laughs at the expense of women, she explained, "Of course, there's a lot of male testosterone with Akshay and Diljit, but the women are the pivotal part of the film. Dipti's character is driving the film, she is the one who picks up the phone and tells him that she's ovulating and he needs to be there. That's how the film opens. That's how, probably, a millennial woman who wants to have a child will talk to her husband. That's the driving part of the film. It's the women's decisions which matter. This is a different comedy from the regular comedies you see."

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, 'Good Newwz' also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on the big screens in December 27, 2019.

