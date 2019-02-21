Unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Here's Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Never HID Taimur's Face From Paparazzi

English
    We still remember, when Aaradhya Bachchan was born, entire Bachchan parivaar was sceptical about showing Aaradhya Bachchan's face. In fact, initially, whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out, she made sure Aaradhya's face is not visible to paparazzi. While many B-town actresses were sceptical about stepping out during their pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan just changed the trend and stepped out, sporting her baby bump without being worried about the paparazzi and she did the same thing when Taimur Ali Khan was born!

    Kareena On Paparazzi’s Constant Attention On Taimur

    Taimur Ali Khan is already a household name thanks to the constant media attention on the two-year-old and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan says she never tried to hide the face of Taimur. However, she feels the scrutiny is sometimes too much.

    Kareena said while she and husband Saif Ali Khan don't believe in stopping the paparazzi from clicking pictures of their son, the media should be a little more responsible.

    Why Kareena Never Covered Taimur’s Face Unlike Other Celebs?

    When asked how does she look at the massive popularity of Taimur, Kareena told PTI, "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven't shied away, we never hid Taimur's face.

    In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that."

    Kareena Doesn’t Want Taimur To Grow In A Fear

    The 38-year-old actor said both Saif and her don't want to to cover Taimur's face when they are out as it will probably scar him more.

    "He would think 'what is happening?' I don't want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that's what parents want their children to do. I can't keep him away."

    Kareena’s Message To Paparazzi

    Kareena said just a ‘little bit more responsibility' should be there because he is a child. "That would be nice from the media. I have never stopped them. But the constant attention, scrutiny (isn't good).

    Hopefully he's going to be a cool kid like his parents, be more interested in music and sports. That's what we want," she said on the sidelines of an event where she was announced as the ambassador for 'Swasth Immunised India' - a nationwide vaccination and immunisation campaign.

    Kareena On How Taimur Has Changed Her Life

    Kareena said she has become a lot more responsible after becoming a mother and feels her life now revolves around Taimur.

    "It's important for mothers to have the knowledge of vaccination, they have to get the child immunised. It's important for mothers to have more knowledge because for a newborn infant, they are taking that responsibility.

    "That's why my life is in Taimur's hands because everything's about him. I hope people understand that and take it in a positive way," she concluded.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
