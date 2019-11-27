Kareena Kapoor Khan On Paparazzi's Obsession Over Taimur: He Has Learnt To Say 'No Photos'

Taimur Refuses To Get Clicked At Home

Speaking about how Taimur refuses to let them take pictures at times, Kareena told Pinkvilla, "Of course (it affects). Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says ‘No photos'. He has learnt to say that. He's constantly being watched and he realises he's being clicked now.

A Little Privacy, Please!

She further added, "This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be."

This Is How Hubby Saif Ali Khan Reacts To The Constant Attention On Taimur

Bebo told Pinkvilla, "He tries to keep cool and calm. He requests them to give him his space and that's the only thing he can do, being a public figure. I don't want him to grow up in a way where I'm covering my child's face. I think that would scar him even more. He would be ‘Why are you doing this?' That's not normal."

Kareena Opens Up About Receiving Mean Comments

Talking about getting trolled at times, Kareena revealed, "I shouldn't get married, i shouldn't become a mother. Even comments today..They're like ‘oh, why is she working, she should be with Taimur or why is she doing this, he should be with him..I mean who does all this and who says all this? Nobody knows my equation with him. I think, as a working woman, if my child knows his mother is a working woman, his respect for women will grow tenfold. I want to make a man of him, I want him to know that. He should know both his parents have worked really hard to give him a life and he should respect that." (sic)