BEBO REACTS! Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Was So B*TCHY To Priyanka Chopra? Was Shahid Kapoor The Reason?

Bebo Reveals Why She Was Being So ‘Bi*chy’?

When Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor why she was ‘being so bitchy' to Priyanka, she said, "I was just being fun."

Priyanka was quick to take a sly dig at Kareena and said, "Would you rather we be sober today? Because we can totally do that. We brought spunk along, but you don't want it."

Kareena & Priyanka Reacts To Dating Shahid In The Past?

Rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra indulged into cold war owing to their common ex-factor - Shahid Kapoor.

However, PeeCee cleared the air by saying, "Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality." Kareena agreed with her and said, "Yeah, exactly!"

Kareena Also Talked About Amrita Singh

In the same episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife, Amrita Singh and said, "We've never met but I have utmost respect and regards for her. I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone's time. He was clearly single."

Kareena On Sara & Kartik

Kareena also spilled beans about Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan. Bebo said, "Kartik is wonderful. Sara and Kartik will make a good pair. They are planning to do a movie together. He is massy, she is classy."

Fans React To Kareena & Priyanka’s Episode..

jaz‏ @desiavan: "Two powerful women who, at one point or another, have been my favorite actresses and my sources of inspiration. Seeing these iconic women together made me realize just how desperately I need more of this friendship. We need PC x Bebo back onscreen together! #KoffeeWithKaran ." [sic]

Anushka J‏ @AJumbled

"That's what you call a FINALE, @karanjohar. @priyankachopra and #KareenaKapoorKhan are the real queens of Bollywood and now we know why! #KoffeeWithKaran @StarWorldIndia." [sic]

- ZM -‏ @Zain6262

"Kareena Kapoor has impeccable comic timing! She's the most versatile actress in Bollywood in my opinion, as she can do any kind of role with so much ease." [sic]

What's your opinion on the entire episode? Do let us know in the comments section below!