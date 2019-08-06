Kareena Kapoor Khan PART WAYS With Her Manager Poonam Damania After Working Together For 10 Years?

Were There Creative Differences Between Bebo & Poonam?

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Poonam's exit from the company (Matrix owned by Reshma Shetty) happened last month. Many had seen it coming as the differences between her and the agency suits had been building up for a while now. Her second in command, Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation."

Will The Split Affect Kareena-Poonam's Personal Equation?

The source further added, "Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by the industry insiders with buzz suggesting that she may launch her own talent management firm. The idea of joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected."

Who Will Be Kareena's New Manager?

While there isn't any official announcement on the same but if this report turns out to be true, then it might be a setback for Kareena as Poonam managed a major chunk of her work.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News'. She is also starring in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.