Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Choti Maa’ & ‘Heart Attack’ Comments!

Kareena Is All Praises For Sara

"I have always said that we are friends more than anything else. That's the most important. We respect each other.

I think it's the start of a beautiful journey ahead for her in this industry because I saw Kedarnath and I genuinely feel she has the best of both her parents and you know, I can never be her mother because that's not what I am to her. But I can always be her friend!"

Kareena Also Gave A Sassy Reply When Asked Whom Does She Find Suitable For Her Character ‘Poo’ For K3G 2

When asked, if her popular character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, gets recreated for K3G 2, who does she think would be apt, she said, "No, I think Poo is a character that can't be replaced. It can't be done again on screen. I think it was a first."

‘Poo Was A Bold Character’

"You mentioned my unabashed film choices, this was one of them.No Indian actress had ever portrayed something like that on screen.

"You never see a vain girl take such pride in talking about herself like "Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago". It was such a bold character. I don't think any Indian actor could think of doing it," added Kareena.

Bebo Doesn’t See Anyone Else Playing Poo

"It was ahead of its time because playing full of yourself can actually be negative but Poo is such a loved character.

People kind of walked out of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham saying, "Oh God, I just want to be like Poo". I think that character cannot be brought to life ever again. I don't see anyone else playing Poo."

