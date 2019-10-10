    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh's Row; Doesn't Support Kiara's Character

      None of the film in 2019 created the buzz like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. On one side, Shahid Kapoor heaped praises for his brilliant acting in the film, on the other side, he got slammed for glorifying toxic masculinity through his character Kabir. Shahid's co-star, Kiara Advani also got criticized by many netizens for agreeing to portray a character, which didn't take a stand for herself despite all the wrong done to her.

      In an exclusive interview to Filmfare, when Kareena was asked to share her opinion on Kabir Singh's controversies, here's what the actress said..

      Kareena says, "I haven't seen the film. But clearly it hasn't affected anything because the movie has made over 300 crores. So, it's a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise it is not possible for it to have done so well."

      Kareena further said, "But I'm happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don't personally believe in a character like that because that's not me as a person. But at the end of the day, it's a film and it has worked."

      Kareena also asserted that she is happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. "But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That's the reality which is sad," said Kareena.

      On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Good Newwzz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Apart from Good Newwzz, Kareena has films like Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
