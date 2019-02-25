Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Her Shocking Reaction When Saif Ali Khan Proposed Her In Greece!

Saif Just Woke Up One Morning & Said Let's Get Married

Bebo revealed, "We were shooting for Chhaliya Chhaliya. He stayed back for the shoot because it was my song. He just woke up one morning and he was like, 'Listen, let's get married. I want to marry you. Let's just go to a church and do it right here."

This Is How Bebo Reacted To Saif's Wedding Proposal

"I was like, 'Are you mad?' He said, 'I don't care. Let's do it. I want to marry you and spend my life with you. And I can't see it any other way.' And I just realised that this is it," said Kareena.

Was Kareena Deterred That Saif Was A Divorcee & A Father To Two Kids?

To this, she replied, "No, actually, it didn't. He did speak to me about it and he did tell me, 'My two children are my family. They are going to be there with me and they are of utmost importance in my life."

This Is So Adorable!

Bebo further added, "I was like, 'I love you and I want to embrace everything about you."

Marrying Saif Was The Best Decision, Says Kareena

"I was madly in love with him and I still am head over heels in love with him. I think I always will be, all my life. The best decision was to marry him," quipped the actress.