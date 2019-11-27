Kareena Kapoor Khan Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Marriage Proposal Twice For This Reason!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love on the sets of 'Tashan' (2008) and tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple had a registered marriage after which they threw a lavish wedding party, which was attended by several big names from the film industry.
If you thought that it would have been easy for the dashing Chhote Nawab to pop the question to his lady-love then, you are quite mistaken. Recently while speaking with an online portal, Kareena revealed that she wasn't quite enthusiastic when Saif proposed her the first time. The actor went down on his knees again and guess what, this time too Bebo wasn't sure. Not the one to easily give up, the 'Kurbaan' actor proposed again and finally, Bebo said yes!
The Wedding Proposal
In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if the reports of her turning down Saif's marriage proposal were true, the actress confirmed and added that Saif first brought up the possibility of marriage while they were filming 'Tashan'.
Kareena Kapoor Makes A Surprising Revelation
"He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a ‘no' but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better," Kareena told the portal.
The Actress Reveals The Best Decision Of Her Life
Kareena further said that marrying Saif was the best decision of her life. The actress was quoted as saying, "I think I made the best decision of my life." Now, that's some major relationship goal, isn't it?
When Kareena Told Saif That She Would Never Stop Working
In the same interview, when quizzed about her decision to continue working through her marriage, pregnancy, and motherhood, Kareena said, "I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can't be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can't be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I'm never going to stop working', and he was like ‘you must do that'".
Talking about films, Kareena will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz', Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.
