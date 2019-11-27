Kareena Kapoor Khan Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Marriage Proposal Twice For This Reason!

The Wedding Proposal

In an interview with Pinkvilla when asked if the reports of her turning down Saif's marriage proposal were true, the actress confirmed and added that Saif first brought up the possibility of marriage while they were filming 'Tashan'.

Kareena Kapoor Makes A Surprising Revelation

"He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a ‘no' but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better," Kareena told the portal.

The Actress Reveals The Best Decision Of Her Life

Kareena further said that marrying Saif was the best decision of her life. The actress was quoted as saying, "I think I made the best decision of my life." Now, that's some major relationship goals, isn't it?

When Kareena Told Saif That She Would Never Stop Working

In the same interview, when quizzed about her decision to continue working through her marriage, pregnancy, and motherhood, Kareena said, "I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can't be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can't be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I'm never going to stop working', and he was like ‘you must do that'".