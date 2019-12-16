Kareena Kapoor Khan: My PR Game Is Not Strong; There's Zero Strategy Behind Who I Am

Call her a diva or a superstar but there's no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan! When she described herself in 'Jab We Met' as 'Main apni favourite hoon', many of her diehard fans related to that dialogue as she has been one of the most favourite actresses of Bollywood for a long time. However, Kareena feels, over a period of time, her stardom overshadowed the actor she is!

While speaking to Mid-Day, Kareena said, "That [her stardom] has overshadowed the actor that I am. I started the trend of headlining films long ago. People are talking about it now because there is more focus on women's voice in Bollywood."

"Many actresses would have turned down Veere Di Wedding [2018] because no one wants to talk about periods, or lack of orgasm [being grounds for] divorce. The film was path-breaking because we established that there's an alternative to bro-code."

In Bollywood, it is often believed that actresses have comparatively shorter shelf life than male actors. Kareena, however, has survived two decades and is still going strong with her film choices!

When Kareena was asked, how did she manage to stay relevant, she said that she's a filmy child who knows what entertainment is. Bebo also said that people might have assumed that she is a diva, but she loathes the word now. Kareena said that her PR game is not strong and there's zero strategy behind who she is as she has never bothered about projecting herself as a serious actress.

"I am happy when my fans are happy and my film is a success. Then, I whisk off on a holiday," concluded Kareena.

The 'Udta Punjab' actress will next be seen in 'Good Newwz' - a film by Raj Mehta, which also casts Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.