Taimur Is More Stylish Than Ranveer Singh: Kareena Kapoor Khan At HT Stylish Awards!

We Too Agree With Bebo!

Kareena walked away with the HT India's Most Stylish Award Jury's Choice (Female) award. The actress said that she would like to accept the award on behalf of her son Taimur, who she thinks is the most stylish amongst all. She said,"I am accepting this award on my son Taimur's behalf, the most stylish man alive."

Are You Listening Ranveer?

Looking at Ranveer Singh who was also present at the event, Kareena said that her son is more stylish than him. "He is definitely more stylish than you Ranveer," the actress said.

Even Ranveer Can't Match Taimur's Swag

Dressed here in a printed kurta and green sunglasses, Taimur's funky look would give Ranveer a run for his money.

Hilarious!

On Koffee With Karan, when Ranveer was asked which Khan would he like to work with, the 'Gully Boy' actor had taken Taimur's name. He had said, "When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara."