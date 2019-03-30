Taimur Is More Stylish Than Ranveer Singh: Kareena Kapoor Khan At HT Stylish Awards!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur is a darling with the paparazzi and always wins us over with his cute appearances. The star kid who is the internet's biggest crush always manages to make heads turn wherever he goes.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan who attended the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019, was all praises for her little one and even compared him to Ranveer Singh.
We Too Agree With Bebo!
Kareena walked away with the HT India's Most Stylish Award Jury's Choice (Female) award. The actress said that she would like to accept the award on behalf of her son Taimur, who she thinks is the most stylish amongst all. She said,"I am accepting this award on my son Taimur's behalf, the most stylish man alive."
Are You Listening Ranveer?
Looking at Ranveer Singh who was also present at the event, Kareena said that her son is more stylish than him. "He is definitely more stylish than you Ranveer," the actress said.
Even Ranveer Can't Match Taimur's Swag
Dressed here in a printed kurta and green sunglasses, Taimur's funky look would give Ranveer a run for his money.
Hilarious!
On Koffee With Karan, when Ranveer was asked which Khan would he like to work with, the 'Gully Boy' actor had taken Taimur's name. He had said, "When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's multistarrer 'Takht'.
